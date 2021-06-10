Kharar gangster killed: ‘Jassi smuggled chitta in Mohali’

Jaspreet hails from Todarmajra village near Kharar, but his family later settled in Sector 14 of Kharar.

Jaspreet Singh Jassi, a notorious drug smuggler, was killed in a joint operation of Punjab and West Bengal Police on Wednesday in Kolkata. He was reportedly also involved in extortion and assault cases.

Sources said, Jassi studied up to senior secondary in school, and eventually fell in bad company and became friends with the gang members of Chotu Rurki Group at Kharar. “Subsequently, he came in contact with the members of Jaipal Bhullar’s gang and started working for him,” a source in the police said.

“A case was filed against him on February 2 on charges of kidnapping and attempt to murder,” the source said.

They told The Indian Express that Jassi was a smuggler of ‘Chitta’ in Mohali and Kharar area.

Police had booked and arrested Jassi’s wife Lovepreet Kaur last month for harbouring criminals.