Kharar constituency delivers shock to Cong, Derabassi to SAD

Congress party candidate, Shivani Chadha with her supporters after winning the Ward no 21 in Kharar on Wednesday, February 17 2021. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

While the Congress won in three MCs in Derabassi consistency with a clear majority, the party fared poorly in Kharar constituency as it could win a clear majority only in Kurali. In Nayagaon constituency, the SAD emerged as the largest party winning 10 out of a total of 21 wards.

In Kharar constituency, out of 27 wards, the Congress won in 10 wards while the SAD won in eight wards. Two Independent candidates are supporting the SAD. The majority mark is 14.

The SAD election in-charge for Kharar, Ranjeet Singh Gill, told The Indian Express that they have a majority in Nayagaon as one candidate who contested after the party did not give him ticket also won.

“We need 11 wards to form the House. Our candidates won in 10 wards. One Independent is also supporting us,” Gill added.

Gill had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections in 2017 but managed to get around 45,000 votes.

In Kharar constituency, Gill said that their party is in a good position and will try to get the majority mark of 14.

“Our eight candidates who contested on party symbol won the elections. Two of our candidates had contested as Independent and won. We have 10 councillors. We are hopeful that we shall get the majority,” Gill added.

At Kurali, the Congress, riddled with factionalism, managed to win in nine wards and had a clear majority.

In Derabassi constituency, the Congress won all the three MCs (Derabassi. Lalru and Zirakpur) with a clear majority and gave sleepless nights to the SAD’s N K Sharma who is a two-time MLA from Derabassi constituency.

After winning the elections, the Congress’s Deepinder Singh Dhillon said that the people voted for development.

Sharma was not available for comment.

As for the BJP, it managed to win three wards in Nayagaon where the majority of population is from outside Punjab. The effect of farmers’ protest was visible on the party performance as it managed to win only five wards out of 145.

BJP leader Sukhwinder Singh Goldy said that all the party candidates contested with enthusiasm but the Congress misused the official machinery to win the elections. Meanwhile, Congress leader Jagmohan Singh Kang, who is looking after Kharar constituency, was not available for comment.