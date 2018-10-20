Kharar blacksmith playing different roles for 40 years

Blacksmith Jagdish Dhiman gets ready for their role at Ramlila at Kharar. (Jasbir Malhi) Blacksmith Jagdish Dhiman gets ready for their role at Ramlila at Kharar. (Jasbir Malhi)

HONESTY, SAYS Jagdish Dhiman, is what he has got from his 40-year association with Ramleela.

A blacksmith, Dhiman, who has his shop near Ambika temple on Kharar-Landran Road, has played different roles in the Kharar Ramleela organised by Shri Ram Lila Dramatic Club, Kharar.

During 10 days of the Ramleela, 59-year-old Dhiman sleeps on the ground. He played the first role of Rajkumar in Ramleela before 1976, then played the role of Hanuman for 13 years, again the role of Dashrath for more than 14 years. He played Angad, which now his son does. He also played the role of Marich, Parshuram and even Ravana.

He was called Parshuram by the people of Kharar when he performed the role of the sage, and when he played Hanuman, people greeted him with Jai Shri Ram.

The last four decades have seen four directors for the Kharar Ramleela, and many actors have come and gone, but Dhiman has been a constant.

Dhiman said a few years ago, his brother and nephew met with an accident at Kharar in which his nephew died. He was performing on the stage when he came to know about the incident but he insisted that he would perform his role and then he would go to the scene of the accident

