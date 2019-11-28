Toggle Menu
Kharagpur Sadar (West Bengal) Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019 Live: Get all the updates on Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency bye-election results on indianexpress.com. Kharagpur Sadar assembly constituency went to polls on November 25.

Kharagpur Sadar (West Bengal) Assembly Bye-Election Results 2019 Live: Polling remained by and large peaceful with 75.34 per cent average voting in Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and kharagpur sadar Assembly seats that went to bypolls on November 25. Over seven lakh people are deciding the fate of 18 candidates in the three constituencies. In Kharagpur Sadar, 67.62 per cent of 2.25 lakh voters cast their votes till 5 pm, an official said.

kharagpur sadar with 2.69 lakh electorate, and Karimpur with 2.4 lakh electorate recorded 77.17 and 81.23 per cent votes, respectively, the official added. Two of the three Assembly constituencies — Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur — fell vacant after the Lok Sabha elections in May this year as the sitting MLAs were elected as MPs.

