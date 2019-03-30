Khanna Police recovers Rs 9.66 crore ‘hawala money’ from church priest, five others

The Khanna police claimed that they recovered Rs 9.66 crore from a church priest and five others who were allegedly running a hawala racket.

Addressing a press conference Saturday, Khanna SSP Dhruv Dahiya said that on Friday, vehicles were being checked on GT road Doraha (opposite McDonald’s) when three vehicles were stopped for checking after they received a tip-off about hawala money which was being transported.

All three cars with number plates PB-10-GB-0269 (Ford EcoSport), PB-02-BN-3938 (Innova) and PB-06-AQ-8020 (Maruti Brezza) were plying from Ludhiana side with occupants traveling from Jalandhar to Ambala.

On frisking all three cars, an amount of Rs 9.66 crore was recovered.

The occupants in Ford EcoSport were identified as Anthony, resident of Partappura in Jalandhar and Rachpal Singh of Bhikhiwind of Tarn Taran.

Anthony, a church priest is said to be the close confidant of rape accused former Bishop Father Franco Mullakal of Jalandhar.

The occupants in Innova were identified as RaviLnder Lingayat and Shivangi Lingayat — both from Derabali Panvil of New Mumbai and Ashok Kumar of Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh. The occupant in the Maruti Brezza was identified as Harpal Singh of Chhoti Baradari of Jalandhar.

The three vehicles and its occupants along with the seized amount was handed over to Ludhiana Income Tax officers Vimal Madan and Varinder Kumar and Jalandhar ED’s Assistant Director for further investigation.