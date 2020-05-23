Khanna ‘naked’ video: Punjab and Haryana HC refers matter to DGP, says we should hang our heads in shame

While listing the case for hearing on July 18, the court asked the state to produce the investigation report as well the directions issued by the DGP and inform it about the action taken on the next date of hearing. While listing the case for hearing on July 18, the court asked the state to produce the investigation report as well the directions issued by the DGP and inform it about the action taken on the next date of hearing.

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court Friday took a strong note of a viral video clip showing three men standing naked in front of police officials at Khanna Saddar police station and referred the matter to DGP for a time-bound probe. The video shot in June 2019 was uploaded on the internet last month.

“The facts, as mentioned in the petition along with the documents, should make us hang our head in shame that we are living in a society allowing such things to happen by an official of the police department, i.e. respondent No. 4 at the behest of an influential person, i.e. respondent No. 5, for their own motives,” Justice Nirmaljit Kaur said in the order.

The court further noted that the DGP office earlier had issued a press note regarding assigning the case to IG, Ludhiana Range, Jaskaran Singh and in the order observed that “it appears that in spite of the same, nothing has been done till date.

The order was passed in a petition filed by Jagpal Singh, Gurveer Singh and Jaswant Singh seeking protection and registration of FIR against Inspector Baljinder Singh and a local Congress leader. The petition alleged that Baljinder picked up Jagpal Singh, his minor son Gurveer Singh and Jaswant Sungh from their fields on June 12 in 2019 and brought them to the police station.

Quoting the petition, the order reads that the petitioners are seeking FIR against Inspector Baljinder Singh and Rajvir Singh alias Rubal Singh for the acts of brutality and for keeping the trio in unlawful confinement, for recording their “pornographic” video and circulating, publishing and making it viral. The religious sentiments of the petitioners were also violated, as per the petition filed through advocates DS Sobti and Guninder Singh Brar.

Ordering the matter be placed before the DGP for the probe, the court said, “He may appoint a special investigation team, if required, who shall be given time-bound directions to submit their report and thereafter the DGP himself shall examine the same and give appropriate directions and necessary action as required to be initiated in pursuance to the said enquiry report”.

While listing the case for hearing on July 18, the court asked the state to produce the investigation report as well the directions issued by the DGP and inform it about the action taken on the next date of hearing.

“Meanwhile, it will be the duty of the state to ensure that the petitioners are not harmed either physically or mentally, in any manner,” the order reads.

