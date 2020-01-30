Punjab: Man run over, driver tells crowd will take him to hospital, dumps body & flees

Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station, said they received a call on Sunday morning from Kesar’s family members that his body had been found. (Representational image) Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station, said they received a call on Sunday morning from Kesar’s family members that his body had been found. (Representational image)

A man whose car hit a villager in Khanna is absconding after he seated the victim in his vehicle and drove off, promising bystanders he would take him to the hospital, but dumped his body in a field after he died on the way.

Khanna police said that Kesar Singh (55), a resident of Libra village, had alighted from a bus and was crossing GT road and walking towards his home when a Swift car hit him from behind.

Kesar sustained serious head injuries and both his legs were fractured. Soon, people gathered at the spot, and the driver of the vehicle, identified as Rupinder Singh from Adampur near Sirhind, agreed to take the victim to hospital for treatment. He even told people on the spot to click a photograph of his vehicle’s number plate.

He seated Kesar in his car after promising eyewitnesses that he was taking him to Civil Hospital Khanna. However, police said, Kesar died on the way, so he dumped the body in the fields near Saunda village of Sirhind.

Though the accident happened on Saturday, police have only now booked Rupinder Singh on charges of causing disappearance of evidence. He is yet to be arrested.

Inspector Baljinder Singh, SHO, Sadar Khanna police station, said they received a call on Sunday morning from Kesar’s family members that his body had been found.

“Some passerby took Kesar’s phone which was lying near his body and called up his family. The family then informed us and we reached the spot. An autopsy was done and the report says he died of accidental injuries. Eyewitnesses of this accident told us that the driver had promised them that he was taking Kesar to the hospital. However, when the victim died on the way, he panicked and dumped the body in the fields, some 20 km away from the accident spot,” said the SHO.

An FIR under sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 279 (rash driving) of IPC was registered against the driver Rupinder Singh at Sadar Khanna police station.

Kesar worked as a manager with a private bus company and was returning home when the accident took place.

