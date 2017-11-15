Khankah-e-Moula shrine damaged in Srinagar fire

The shrine was built in memory of renowned Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (Google) The shrine was built in memory of renowned Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (Google)

Fire broke out in the revered Khankah-e-Moula shrine here early Wednesday, damaging the spire of the building, officials said, reports news agency PTI.

The incident took place in the shrine, built in memory of renowned Sufi saint Mir Syed Ali Hamdani in downtown area of the city, around 1 am, the officials of Fire and Emergency Department said here.

As many as 22 fire tenders along with pumps were dispatched to the spot immediately to douse the flames, they said.

The fire was brought under control with the help of the locals, but by then it had damaged the spire of the shrine, the officials said, adding timely intervention saved the shrine from further damage. The cause of the fire is being ascertained, the officials added.

