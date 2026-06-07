Latest trouble for Khan Sir’s institute: Fire safety ‘shortcomings’

Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, better known as Khan Sir, who has been at the centre of a storm over violence that took place outside his institution in Patna earlier this month, is facing additional regulatory scrutiny following a fire safety audit.

Bihar Fire Services on Sunday conducted a fire safety audit at Khan Global Studies in Patna and purportedly identified multiple deficiencies, issuing a notice to the institution and directing it to rectify the shortcomings within a week, officials said.

The inspection comes as the state government has intensified fire safety checks across Bihar following recent fatal fire incidents at a hotel in Delhi and a hospital in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Assistant District Fire Officer Ajay Kumar Sharma said the audit was carried out as part of an ongoing statewide drive to verify compliance with fire safety norms at major establishments.

“Whatever deficiencies have been found during the fire audit, a notice will be issued. They will have to remove all shortcomings within one week. If this is not done within the stipulated period, further action will be taken,” Sharma said.

Fire safety ‘deficiencies’

According to the fire department, the coaching institute lacked several key fire safety measures. The Assistant DFO said there was “no fire alarm system installed at the premises, no fire pump had been provided, and the capacity of the overhead water tank was inadequate”.

Sharma said the audit was also linked to an application submitted by Khan Global Studies seeking a fire safety certificate for a new building.

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“The institution has applied for a fire department certificate for the new building. We came here for inspection and found several shortcomings, following which a notice has been issued,” he said.

Bihar Fire Services DIG Manoj Kumar Nut said the audit had revealed shortcomings in fixed firefighting infrastructure and certain issues related to occupancy management.

“If they rectify them, there is no problem. If they do not comply, the concerned fire officers are continuously monitoring the matter. Our objective is not to trouble anyone. Our objective is to ensure compliance so that loss of life can be prevented,” he said.

“If compliance is not ensured, the coaching institute will certainly face sealing action under the prescribed legal process,” Nut added.

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He said the department had adopted a stricter approach following recent tragedies.

“Last week, a major incident took place in Delhi in which around 20 people lost their lives. A day later, the incident occurred at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Although around 20 people were rescued there due to the prompt action of Bihar Fire Services, some people still died either because of injuries or suffocation,” Nath said.

DIG Nut said the Bihar Fire Services Act and Bihar Fire Services Rules, 2021, provide for penalties, compounding of violations and, in serious cases, sealing of premises.

“Within the last two days, audits of around 60 to 70 hotels and hospitals have been conducted,” he said.

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On June 4, Bihar saw a major fire tragedy when a blaze at Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur left six people dead and triggered allegations of negligence and fire-safety violations.

Institute at eye of storm

The audit at Khan Global Studies also comes against the backdrop of a separate controversy involving violence outside the institute in Patna’s Kadamkuan area on June 2.

Police have alleged that a group vandalised the premises and attacked a security guard during the incident. While Khan Sir initially claimed that “8 to 10 rounds” were fired outside the institute by rivals, the investigation later took a different turn.

‘Should we throw flowers?’ | Videos show Khan Sir reacting to firing incident amid police search

Earlier this week, police arrested three persons linked to a rival coaching institute. Subsequently, after examining video footage and other evidence, investigators arrested two security guards employed by Khan Global Studies. According to the FIR, the guards allegedly told police they opened fire on Khan Sir’s instructions, leading to the educator being booked on charges including attempt to murder.

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Khan Sir’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mouar, has denied the allegations against him. The lawyer said an anticipatory bail plea would be moved and claimed the case against his client was based solely on disclosure statements and had been initiated with a “retaliatory” intent.