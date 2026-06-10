Khan Sir knocks on Patna High Court’s doors for relief

3 min readPatnaJun 10, 2026 05:47 PM IST
Educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has moved the Patna High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in connection with the violence outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS). The petition also seeks directions to reopen the institute, which has been shut since the incident.
Court records show that Khan moved the Patna High Court through a Criminal Writ Jurisdiction Case (CWJC) challenging the Kadamkuan police station case registered against him on June 4. The petition, filed on June 9, came up for hearing before Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha on Wednesday.
After hearing counsel for the petitioner and the State, the court issued notice to the respondents and directed the Bihar government to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.
The court further ordered that a “rejoinder, if any, be filed by the petitioner within one week thereafter”.
The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 13. The court directed that the matter be re-notified on that date and ordered that the “position be retained” in the meantime.
The High Court petition marks the latest legal development in a case that has triggered multiple criminal proceedings and competing allegations following violence outside KGS in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on the night of June 2.
The controversy began after a group of 15 to 20 persons allegedly vandalised the KGS premises, hurled stones and assaulted a security guard, who suffered a head injury. Based on a complaint filed by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, police registered a case naming Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, along with Prince, Abhishek, Gaurav and several unidentified persons.
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Patna Police had earlier arrested Anand, Abhishek and Gaurav in connection with the attack. Investigators said preliminary findings suggested tensions may have arisen between coaching institutes following competing claims over the success of candidates in the recently declared Bihar Police constable recruitment examination.
The investigation later verified videos allegedly showing two KGS security guards firing outside the institute following the violence. Police detained and questioned the guards, identified as Pradeep Kumar and Talebar Singh, and subsequently arrested them. Their weapons were seized and sent for forensic examination.
According to a police complaint lodged by a Kadamkuan police station officer, the guards allegedly told investigators that Khan and others instructed them to fire at the crowd.
Based on those allegations, police registered a separate FIR on June 4 under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Arms Act, naming Khan, the two guards and other unidentified persons.
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Khan’s legal team has consistently argued that the case against him is based solely on disclosure statements allegedly made by the guards and has described the action as “retaliatory” in nature.
On Tuesday, a Patna court granted Khan interim protection from arrest while hearing his anticipatory bail plea and fixed June 20 as the next date of hearing. The court had also sought an updated case diary and details of his criminal antecedents from the police.
Meanwhile, another Patna court, the same day, rejected the regular bail plea of Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute.