Khan Sir knocks on Patna High Court’s doors for relief

Court records show that Khan moved the Patna High Court through a Criminal Writ Jurisdiction Case (CWJC) challenging the Kadamkuan police station case registered against him on June 4. (File Photo)

Educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has moved the Patna High Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in connection with the violence outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS). The petition also seeks directions to reopen the institute, which has been shut since the incident.

Court records show that Khan moved the Patna High Court through a Criminal Writ Jurisdiction Case (CWJC) challenging the Kadamkuan police station case registered against him on June 4. The petition, filed on June 9, came up for hearing before Justice Chandra Shekhar Jha on Wednesday.

After hearing counsel for the petitioner and the State, the court issued notice to the respondents and directed the Bihar government to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks.