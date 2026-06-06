As police search for Khan sir, students gather in support outside Patna institute

Two days after police booked educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan in an attempted murder case for allegedly ordering his guards to open fire at a crowd outside his coaching institute in Patna’s Musallahpur area, police continue to look for him, even as a series of classroom videos surfaced online showing him defending his actions and urging students not to be “misled” by narratives surrounding the incident.

The videos — which emerged amid intense speculation that Khan, alias Khan Sir, would either be arrested or surrender before a court — could not be independently verified. The developments come as police security was increased at key locations across the city, including the Patna Civil Court complex, while efforts to trace Khan continued.

According to sources, protests by students outside the coaching institute delayed police action. “By the time police visited the Khan Global Studies (KGS) premises in Musallahpur on Friday afternoon, Khan was not present there,” one officer said, adding that he later became “unavailable” to investigators.

Police officials have largely refrained from publicly commenting on the possibility of Khan’s arrest. Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K Sharma said on Friday that the two security guards seen firing in viral videos had already been sent to jail. Asked about Khan Sir, Sharma said “police action would depend on the findings of the investigation and evidence collected during the probe”.

The developments follow an FIR registered on June 4 naming Khan, his two security guards and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to attempted murder, along with sections of the Arms Act. The FIR was lodged after the guards allegedly told investigators that Khan Sir had instructed them to fire at a crowd during violence outside the coaching institute on the night of June 2 and that he would handle “whatever happens”.

Through Friday and Saturday, police continued intensive vehicle-checking drives across the district. Meanwhile, large groups of students gathered outside Khan Sir’s coaching institute Friday evening, prompting police deployment.

Police personnel were also stationed at all gates of the Patna Civil Court.

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Khan Sir’s lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mouar, said an anticipatory bail petition would likely be filed by Monday. Mouar alleged that the FIR had been lodged with a “retaliatory” intent and argued that Khan’s name had been added solely on the basis of disclosure statements.

“He has been implicated despite having no role in the alleged incident,” the lawyer said, while denying reports that Khan intended to surrender before a court.