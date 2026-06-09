Relief for ‘Khan Sir’: Patna court stays arrest in coaching centre firing case

Questions have been raised over why educator Faizal Khan or Khan Sir has not been arrested despite being named in a FIR on charges related to attempt to murder, among others. (File Photo)

A Patna court on Tuesday granted interim protection from arrest to educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, in a case related to a firing incident outside his coaching institute in the city last week, his lawyer said.

The anticipatory bail matter came up before the principal district and sessions judge, who, after hearing the case, issued a stay on Khan’s arrest and fixed June 20 as the next date of hearing.

“Interim protection has been granted to Khan Sir,” the YouTuber’s counsel, advocate Arvind Kumar Mouar, said, adding that the court sought his “criminal antecedents and an updated case diary” from the police.