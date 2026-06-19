Khan Sir case: Patna police in a fix over complaint in death of Raushan Anand’s brother

With Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute director Raushan Anand having filed a complaint against educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan and others in connection with the death of Anand’s brother, Prince Yadav, in Nepal, police in Patna are seeking legal advice regarding the jurisdictional complexities that could arise if they take up the case.

Raushan had approached the Kadamkuan police station in Patna on Wednesday evening, seeking registration of an FIR in the case.

Police accepted the written complaint but did not immediately initiate a case, citing the questions over jurisdiction as Yadav died in Nepal. Officials are examining the legal options available before deciding whether a formal case can be registered in Bihar, sources said.

Raushan, however, said he would move court if police declined to register an FIR against Faizal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir. Sources indicated that they may consider filing an FIR in connection with one of the two matters mentioned in Anand’s application, which alleges a conspiracy to kill him inside Beur Jail, where he has spent several days after being arrested in connection with the violence outside the Khan Global Studies (KGS) institute in Patna earlier this month.

Before approaching the police station, Raushan had met JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha. Later, after spending several hours at the police station, he also met Patna Range IG Jitendra Rana.

The complaint

In his complaint dated June 17, filed after his release from jail on Monday, Raushan alleged that Khan and others were involved in a “deep criminal conspiracy” aimed at “ruining him and his family”. He alleged that after a June 2 clash between staff members of the two coaching institutes over the removal of posters, Khan and others orchestrated a shooting, which he claimed was what led to his arrest.

Raushan has also alleged that there was an attempt on his life inside jail on June 13 and claimed that the same conspiracy extended to the death of his brother Prince Yadav, whose body was found in a hotel room in Nepal’s Biratnagar on June 13.

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Khan’s legal counsel, Advocate Arvind Kumar Mouar, said, “Police are investigating the case and will ascertain the cause of death. We do not wish to comment further at this stage. However, we are willing to fully cooperate with the authorities in any manner they deem appropriate.”

Coaching rivalry

Raushan’s complaint marks the latest development in a dispute between Faizal Khan’s Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute that began on June 2 with the violence outside the KGS premises in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area. Based on a complaint by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, police have registered a case against Raushan, Prince Yadav and others, alleging vandalism, assault on security guard Chun Chun and threats against the institute.

The investigation later widened after police registered a separate FIR against Khan, two KGS security guards and others in connection with an alleged instance of firing outside the institute. Police claimed the guards told investigators they had fired after being instructed to do so. Khan has denied wrongdoing and maintained that the firing was in self-defence.

Prince Yadav’s death

Prince Yadav’s death added yet another dimension to the controversy. However, Nepal police sources said a preliminary post-mortem examination “did not indicate foul play”. Sources said a heart-related condition was noticed during examination, though investigators have not concluded whether it contributed to the death. Viscera samples have been sent to Kathmandu for forensic analysis, and the investigation remains ongoing.

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Raushan, who secured bail on June 15 after nearly two weeks in judicial custody, has repeatedly demanded a CBI probe into both the June 2 incident and his brother’s death. Khan, meanwhile, has expressed condolences over Prince’s death.

Commenting on the jurisdictional issues, legal expert and Patna High Court Advocate Kumaresh Singh told The Indian Express: “If there is clear evidence of a criminal conspiracy being hatched within a specific location, the local police station overseeing that area holds the authority to initiate legal action, irrespective of where the actual crime finally took place.”