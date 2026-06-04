Khan Sir coaching centre security guards taken into custody after ‘video shows firing’ during attack in Patna

Two guards who police said were associated with educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan’s coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS), were detained for questioning after a video of the June 2 attack on the institute allegedly showed “two persons” firing into the air.

Following the attack, Khan had claimed that “eight to 10 rounds of gunfire were fired outside the institute” and alleged that individuals linked to a rival coaching centre were behind the attack.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the Office of the City Superintendent of Police (SP) Central, said that investigators had obtained a video in the course of the probe into the attack on the coaching institute in the Kadamkuan police station area. According to the statement, the footage showed “two persons” firing shots into the air after the incident.

Police said the video was verified by Kadamkuan police station. “Following verification, a case has been registered and two guards associated with KGS have been taken into custody for questioning and further action,” the statement said. The weapons allegedly used have been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The development comes a day after police had publicly stated that CCTV footage and local inquiries had yielded no evidence of firing during the attack on the institute.

The attack took place at around 10.10 pm on June 2 at Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur area under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan police station. Police said a group of 15 to 20 persons allegedly associated with another coaching institute was involved in stone-pelting and vandalism at the premises.

He had also suggested that tensions stemmed from his institute’s low-fee model and its performance in the recently declared Bihar Police constable recruitment examination results. “Classes had got over, results of Bihar Police recruitment had come, thousands qualified, we were tired, then some anti-social elements came, started threatening, and beat up the guard,” Khan had said after reaching the coaching centre on the night of the incident. He also alleged that some individuals had earlier threatened to “blow up” the institute.

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Police, however, had maintained that the initial evidence pointed to vandalism and assault rather than firing. According to investigators, CCTV footage showed a group allegedly linked to Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute damaging a hoarding installed by Khan Global Studies near the institute and hurling bricks and stones at the premises.

One of the institute’s guards, identified by police as Chun Chun, was allegedly assaulted during the attack and suffered a head injury. He was admitted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for treatment.

On Wednesday, police arrested three people in connection with the case, including Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute. The first information report (FIR) names Anand along with Prince, Abhishek and Gaurav, besides 15 to 20 unidentified persons.

Rajesh Ranjan, Town Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)-1, had said the complainant had not made any specific allegation regarding the motive behind the attack. However, preliminary information suggested tensions may have emerged between the two coaching institutes following competing claims over the success of candidates in the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination.

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“It is being suggested that there may have been some resentment or jealousy between the two coaching institutes over these developments. Further investigation is underway, and action will be taken based on the facts that emerge,” Ranjan had said.

A case was registered at Kadamkuan police station after the attack based on the complaint filed by Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, manager of Khan Global Studies Coaching Institute. The FIR invokes provisions relating to attempt to murder, rioting, mischief, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, acts endangering life or personal safety, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy.