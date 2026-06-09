No arrest for Khan sir: Patna court bars coercive action in firing case

The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea in an attempted murder case filed against Faizal Khan alias 'Khan sir' for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 9, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Khan sirEducator and YouTuber Faizal Khan
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In a relief to educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, a Patna court Tuesday ruled “no coercive action” should be taken against him until its next order or hearing.

The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea in an attempted murder case filed against Faizal Khan alias ‘Khan Sir’ for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area.

An FIR registered on June 4 naming Khan, his two security guards and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to attempted murder, along with sections of the Arms Act. The FIR was lodged after the guards allegedly told investigators that Khan Sir had instructed them to fire at a crowd during violence outside the coaching institute on the night of June 2 and that he would handle “whatever happens”.

Also read | As police search for Khan sir, students gather in support outside Patna institute

The court had previously reserved its order on the bail plea of Khan’s rival Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, who was arrested in a counter FIR linked to the same incident.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

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