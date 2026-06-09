No arrest for Khan sir: Patna court bars coercive action in firing case

In a relief to educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan, a Patna court Tuesday ruled “no coercive action” should be taken against him until its next order or hearing.

The court was hearing an anticipatory bail plea in an attempted murder case filed against Faizal Khan alias ‘Khan Sir’ for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area.

An FIR registered on June 4 naming Khan, his two security guards and others under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita related to attempted murder, along with sections of the Arms Act. The FIR was lodged after the guards allegedly told investigators that Khan Sir had instructed them to fire at a crowd during violence outside the coaching institute on the night of June 2 and that he would handle “whatever happens”.