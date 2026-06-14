Bihar coaching wars: Brother of institute owner jailed in Khan Sir centre attack found dead in Nepal

4 min readKathmandu, PatnaUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 04:45 PM IST
Prince, one of the accused in the June 2 attack and vandalism case linked to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan’s coaching institute in Patna and the brother of jailed Gyan Bindu Coaching director Raushan Anand, has been found dead in Nepal, local police have said.
According to Nepal police, Prince had checked into a hotel in Biratnagar in eastern Nepal on Saturday and was found dead in his room the following day.
“He checked into a hotel in Biratnagar yesterday and was found dead in his room today. Police have taken into custody four individuals who were accompanying him. The postmortem report is awaited. His family has been informed and is on its way to Biratnagar,” a police source said.
The development comes amid an ongoing investigation into violence outside Khan Global Studies (KGS) in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on the night of June 2.
Prince was named in the FIR lodged by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh at Kadamkuan police station. According to the complaint, around 15 to 20 persons allegedly associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute arrived at the coaching centre around 10.10 pm after classes ended. The complaint alleged that Prince, along with Abhishek, Gaurav and others, assaulted security guard Chun Chun, damaged property, tore down signboards and photographs, and threatened to “blow up” the institute within two days.
The FIR invoked provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to attempt to murder, rioting, mischief, wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy and other offences.
Patna police had subsequently arrested Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, along with Abhishek and Gaurav on June 3.
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Anand who has been lodged in Beur Jail in judicial custody since June 3 filed an initial bail plea on June 5 which was rejected by a Patna court on June 9, which observed that material on record suggested the assault and vandalism appeared to have taken place “at the direction given by the director of Gyan Bindu Coaching”. The court also noted that the injured guard had suffered multiple lacerated wounds on the head and referred to six previous criminal cases disclosed by Anand in his bail petition.
Investigation
Police investigations into the June 2 incident initially found CCTV footage reportedly showing stone-pelting and damage to property, linking the tensions surrounding the incident to competing claims over student success in the recently declared Bihar Police constable recruitment examination results.
Though police initially had said there was no evidence of firing by the alleged attackers, the controversy later widened after videos surfaced purportedly showing two KGS security guards firing outside the institute following the violence. The guards were arrested after allegedly telling investigators that they had acted on instructions from KGS head, Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir.
Based on those allegations, police registered a separate FIR against Khan, the two guards and others under provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act on June 4.
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Khan through his legal representatives has been denying wrongdoing, and has secured interim protection from arrest from a Patna court on June 9, and has also approached the Patna High Court seeking quashing of the FIR. The next hearing in the district court is on June 20, while the High Court case will be followed up on July 13.
The rivalry between Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching has been the subject of repeated public allegations in recent days. Sources claimed that Prince had been named in an earlier controversy, too, involving Khan’s coaching institute in 2021. Both Khan and Raushan Anand have, over the years, publicly accused each other of orchestrating attacks and conspiracies against their respective institutions.