Bihar coaching wars: Brother of institute owner jailed in Khan Sir centre attack found dead in Nepal

The rivalry between Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu Coaching has been the subject of repeated public allegations in recent days. (Express photo by Rahul Sharma)

Prince, one of the accused in the June 2 attack and vandalism case linked to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan’s coaching institute in Patna and the brother of jailed Gyan Bindu Coaching director Raushan Anand, has been found dead in Nepal, local police have said.

According to Nepal police, Prince had checked into a hotel in Biratnagar in eastern Nepal on Saturday and was found dead in his room the following day.

“He checked into a hotel in Biratnagar yesterday and was found dead in his room today. Police have taken into custody four individuals who were accompanying him. The postmortem report is awaited. His family has been informed and is on its way to Biratnagar,” a police source said.