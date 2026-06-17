Khan Sir case: Autopsy indicates no foul play in death of accused in Nepal hotel

Development comes two days after Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute director Raushan Anand, the brother of the deceased, alleged a conspiracy behind his death

Written by: Yubaraj Ghimire, Himanshu Harsh
3 min readKathmandu, PatnaJun 17, 2026 06:54 PM IST
Prince Yadav (left) with brother and Gyan Bindu director Raushan AnandPrince Yadav (left) with brother and Gyan Bindu director Raushan Anand. (Special Arrangement)
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A preliminary autopsy of Prince Yadav, an accused in the June 2 violence case linked to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has indicated “no foul play”, The Indian Express has learnt. Viscera samples have, however, been sent to Kathmandu for further forensic examination.

The development comes two days after Prince’s brother, Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute director Raushan Anand, alleged a conspiracy behind the 24-year-old’s death and claimed he had faced pressure to compromise in the dispute surrounding the June 2 violence while lodged in jail.

According to Nepal Police sources, the post-mortem conducted in Biratnagar did not reveal any evidence of foul play. Sources indicated a heart condition was noticed in the autopsy, but it is not clear whether that is linked to the death. The viscera report is expected in the coming days.

Shortly after being released on bail on June 15, Anand alleged that two security guards associated with Khan Global Studies (KGS) had tried to pressure him into a compromise while he was in jail. He also claimed there had been a conspiracy to kill him in custody. Referring to his brother’s death, Anand alleged that he had received a warning on June 13 that he would face consequences if he did not agree to a settlement.

The two guards were arrested on June 4.

Prince had travelled to Biratnagar, near the Bihar border, reportedly with four friends, and checked into a hotel a few days before his death. Police said he complained of uneasiness before being taken to a local hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The four companions, all residents of Bihar’s Saharsa district, were questioned as part of the investigation.

Prince’s death comes against the backdrop of the probe into the violence outside the KGS Musallahpur Haat branch in Patna on June 2 and subsequent events.

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According to an FIR lodged by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, 15-20 people allegedly associated with Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute attacked the premises, assaulted a security guard, damaged property, tore down boards and banners, and threatened to “blow up” the institute within two days.

The FIR named Raushan Anand, Prince Yadav, Abhishek, Gaurav and several unidentified persons.

Police arrested Anand, Abhishek and Gaurav on June 3. The controversy widened after videos surfaced purportedly showing two KGS security guards firing outside the institute following the violence. After their arrest, the guards allegedly told police they had acted on Khan’s instructions, prompting police to book Khan, the two guards and others for attempted murder and under the Arms Act – allegations Khan has denied.

On June 9, Khan was granted protection from arrest until the next hearing on June 20. Meanwhile, security was tightened outside the KGS premises following Prince’s death.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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