Khan Sir case: Autopsy indicates no foul play in death of accused in Nepal hotel

A preliminary autopsy of Prince Yadav, an accused in the June 2 violence case linked to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, has indicated “no foul play”, The Indian Express has learnt. Viscera samples have, however, been sent to Kathmandu for further forensic examination.

The development comes two days after Prince’s brother, Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute director Raushan Anand, alleged a conspiracy behind the 24-year-old’s death and claimed he had faced pressure to compromise in the dispute surrounding the June 2 violence while lodged in jail.

According to Nepal Police sources, the post-mortem conducted in Biratnagar did not reveal any evidence of foul play. Sources indicated a heart condition was noticed in the autopsy, but it is not clear whether that is linked to the death. The viscera report is expected in the coming days.