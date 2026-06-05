Khan Sir booked for attempted murder after ‘shooting orders’ — ‘Fire, I’ll handle what happens’

Following the incident, Khan claimed that unidentified “anti-social elements” attacked the institute (Photo: Screengrab from Video on X/@PTI_News)

Bihar educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan has been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act days after his two security guards allegedly told police that he ordered them to open fire during violence outside his coaching institute in Patna on June 2.

The case comes days after Khan claimed that “eight to 10 rounds of gunfire” were fired outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS), during violence outside the centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area.

Registered Thursday, the latest FIR invokes Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act against two guards, Khan Sir alias Faizal Khan and other unidentified associates for allegedly firing and creating fear and panic among the public.