Khan Sir booked for attempted murder after ‘shooting orders’ — ‘Fire, I’ll handle what happens’
The case comes days after Khan claimed that “eight to 10 rounds of gunfire” were fired outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS), during violence outside the centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area.
Bihar educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan has been booked for attempted murder and under the Arms Act days after his two security guards allegedly told police that he ordered them to open fire during violence outside his coaching institute in Patna on June 2.
The case comes days after Khan claimed that “eight to 10 rounds of gunfire” were fired outside his coaching institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS), during violence outside the centre in Patna’s Musallahpur area.
Registered Thursday, the latest FIR invokes Section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Arms Act against two guards, Khan Sir alias Faizal Khan and other unidentified associates for allegedly firing and creating fear and panic among the public.
The FIR follows statements by his two arrested security guards — Pradeep Kumar, 38, from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, and Talebar Singh, 34, from Kasganj district — who allegedly told police that Khan and some associates asked them to fire at a crowd gathered outside following violence and vandalism outside the coaching centre on June 2. Khan eventually blamed the violence and vandalism on his business rivals.
According to a written complaint submitted by Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar of Kadamkuan police station on June 4, police began verification after videos and photographs purportedly showing firing outside KGS circulated widely on social media.
The complaint states that police personnel reached the KGS premises near Kisan Cold Storage around 10.20 am Thursday and questioned local residents about the viral footage. “People nearby identified the two individuals seen in the video as private security guards of KGS/Khan Sir,” the complaint said, adding that witnesses claimed both men were seen firing “two rounds each” from rifles.
Police allegedly contacted Khan, who confirmed that the two men were his private security guards and said the rifles used were licensed weapons procured through a Noida-based APS security agency. The guards were eventually arrested and allegedly told investigators that on the night of June 2, a group had gathered outside the coaching institute, assaulted a guard identified as Chun Chun, tore banners at the gate, raised slogans and created a disturbance.
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“Seeing the crowd, Khan Sir alias Faizal Khan and his unidentified associates told both of us security personnel — ‘what are you looking at, fire at the crowd immediately, I will handle whatever happens’,” the complaint records the guards as purportedly telling investigators, adding that they fired “two rounds each”.
The latest FIR marks a significant turn in the investigation, coming a day after police had publicly stated that CCTV footage and local inquiries had yielded no evidence of firing during the June 2 attack.
The violence erupted around 10.10 pm on June 2 outside Khan Global Studies in the Kadamkuan police station area, where a group of 15-20 persons allegedly associated with another coaching institute vandalised the premises and hurled bricks and stones, according to police.
Following the incident, Khan claimed that unidentified “anti-social elements” attacked the institute after threatening staff members. He also alleged that some individuals had earlier threatened to “blow up” the institute.
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An FIR based on Khan’s complaint led to the arrest of three people linked to the rival Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, including its director, Raushan Anand.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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