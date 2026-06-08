Patna court to hear Khan Sir bail plea; YouTuber yet to be arrested in firing case

A Patna court will hear educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan’s anticipatory bail plea Tuesday in an attempted murder case filed against him for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre. Khan has yet to be arrested.
This comes as the court reserved its order on the bail plea of Khan’s rival Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, who was arrested in a counter FIR linked to the same incident.
“Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail has been filed. It has been listed for tomorrow and the first hearing will take place then,” his counsel Arvind Kumar Mouar said Monday, adding that the bail pleas of his security guards, arrested on June 10, will be heard Wednesday
The Indian Express reached out to Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma and City SP (Central) Diksha seeking clarity on the probe and whether Khan could be arrested, but did not receive a response.
The legal developments come a week after violence erupted outside Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur area on the night of June 2. Police alleged that a group of 15-20 people vandalised the premises, hurled stones and assaulted a security guard identified as Chun Chun.
Investigators initially arrested three people linked to Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, including its director Raushan Anand. That FIR, based on a complaint by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, alleged that the assailants attacked the institute, damaged property and “threatened to blow it up”.
Police said their preliminary probe indicated tensions escalated following competing claims over the Bihar Police constable recruitment exam results. The probe took a significant turn after police examined videos allegedly showing two KGS security guards firing outside the institute after the violence. The guards were subsequently arrested and their weapons seized.
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An FIR in that case cited the guards as telling investigators that Khan and others had asked them to shoot. Based on those allegations, police registered a separate FIR naming Khan, the two guards and other unidentified persons on charges of attempted murder and under sections of the Arms Act.
Khan’s lawyers have argued that the case against him rests solely on disclosure statements made by the guards and described the action as “retaliatory” in nature.
Meanwhile, the court also heard arguments on Raushan Anand’s bail plea and reserved its order till Tuesday.
His team argued that the injured guard had suffered only a “simple injury”. “Raushan Anand Sir was not even present at the scene during the incident,” Anand’s counsel Raghav Kumar said.
Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance.
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An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.
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