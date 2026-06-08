Patna court to hear Khan Sir bail plea; YouTuber yet to be arrested in firing case

The legal developments come a week after violence erupted outside Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur area on the night of June 2. (File Photo)

A Patna court will hear educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan’s anticipatory bail plea Tuesday in an attempted murder case filed against him for allegedly asking his security guards to fire at a crowd after violence outside his Khan Global Studies (KGS) coaching centre. Khan has yet to be arrested.

This comes as the court reserved its order on the bail plea of Khan’s rival Raushan Anand, director of Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute, who was arrested in a counter FIR linked to the same incident.

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“Faisal Khan alias Khan Sir’s anticipatory bail has been filed. It has been listed for tomorrow and the first hearing will take place then,” his counsel Arvind Kumar Mouar said Monday, adding that the bail pleas of his security guards, arrested on June 10, will be heard Wednesday