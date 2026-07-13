Khan Sir, three staff members get anticipatory bail in Patna firing case

Khan Sir and three staff members received anticipatory bail in the Patna firing case. Two security guards arrested in connection with the case were granted regular bail. (File Photo)

A Patna civil court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in a firing case outside his coaching institute.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to three of his staff members, while the two security guards arrested in the case secured regular bail, according to Khan’s lawyers.

Advocate Arvind Kumar Mouar, appearing for Khan, said the Principal District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Khan, Khan Global Studies (KGS) manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, Ajit Kumar and Ankit Kumar Pandey. The court also granted regular bail to the two security guards, who had been in judicial custody.