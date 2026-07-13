Khan Sir, three staff members get anticipatory bail in Patna firing case

A Patna court granted anticipatory bail to educator and YouTuber Khan Sir and three staff members in a firing case linked to the violence outside Khan Global Studies in June.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readJul 13, 2026 12:06 PM IST
Khan Sir and three staff members received anticipatory bail in the Patna firing case. Two security guards arrested in connection with the case were granted regular bail. (File Photo)Khan Sir and three staff members received anticipatory bail in the Patna firing case. Two security guards arrested in connection with the case were granted regular bail. (File Photo)
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A Patna civil court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to educator and YouTuber Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, in a firing case outside his coaching institute.

The court also granted anticipatory bail to three of his staff members, while the two security guards arrested in the case secured regular bail, according to Khan’s lawyers.

Advocate Arvind Kumar Mouar, appearing for Khan, said the Principal District and Sessions Court granted anticipatory bail to Khan, Khan Global Studies (KGS) manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, Ajit Kumar and Ankit Kumar Pandey. The court also granted regular bail to the two security guards, who had been in judicial custody.

The relief comes in a case that has seen multiple FIRs, competing allegations and parallel investigations following violence outside Khan Global Studies in Patna’s Musallahpur Haat area on the night of June 2.

Police said a group of 15-20 persons allegedly linked to Gyan Bindu Coaching Institute reached the KGS premises around 10.10 pm, pelted stones, vandalised property and assaulted security guard Chun Chun, who sustained head injuries. Based on a complaint by KGS manager Kanhaiya Kumar Singh, Kadamkuan police arrested Gyan Bindu director Raushan Anand, Abhishek, and Gaurav.

Following the attack, Khan alleged that “anti-social elements” had assaulted his guards and damaged the institute.
The investigation later took a different turn after police said they verified videos purportedly showing two KGS security guards firing outside the institute after the violence had ended. The guards allegedly told investigators that Khan and others had instructed them to fire at the crowd.

Also Read | Khan Sir booked for attempted murder after ‘shooting orders’ — ‘Fire, I’ll handle what happens’

Based on those allegations, police registered a separate FIR against Khan, the two guards and other unidentified persons.

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The June 2 violence also resulted in proceedings against the rival coaching institute.  During the investigation, Prince Yadav, Anand’s brother and an accused in the vandalism case, was found dead at a hotel in Nepal. Local police there said the initial autopsy indicated no foul play, though the final investigation report is awaited.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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