Khamenei’s killing: For 2nd day, parts of Jammu and Kashmir see protests, shutdown over US-Israel strikes in Iran

While some parts of Jammu and Kashmir saw protests for a second day on Monday against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel, other parts wore a deserted look as many observed a shutdown.

A bandh called by Seerat committees and announced on Sunday led to people shutting their businesses in Doda and Kishtwar districts in protest against the killing of Khamenei. However, government offices remained open and public transport continued to ply on the roads in both these districts, where police and CRPF personnel were deployed in strength at all major towns.

On Sunday, people had taken out processions and held demonstrations in Surankote, Jammu and Ramban in protest over the killing of Iran’s supreme leader Khamenei. At all these locations, protests took place peacefully, with no untoward incident being reported.

In the Kashmir Valley, which saw major protests on Sunday, including at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, PTI reported that Monday witnessed protests in Bemina, Gund Hassibhat, and Jehangir Chowk areas of the city, as well as at Pulwama town in south Kashmir. Police had to use “mild force” to disperse protesters at some locations, the news agency reported.

The previous day, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had sealed the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar and decided to put restrictions on civilian movement.

The decision was taken after a meeting of top security officials on Sunday evening. Sources said security officials discussed the fallout of Sunday’s protests in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Security forces were concerned about the protests potentially spiralling and causing a law-and-order issue in the Valley.

Sunday also saw J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha appealing to all communities to remain calm and united, adding that the government was closely tracking the West Asia situation, with senior officials coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and welfare of J&K residents and students in the region.

Reviewing the security situation across Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat and other senior officials, including all Deputy Commissioners and SSPs, he said, “Peace is our collective responsibility”, and appealed to all communities to uphold it.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, too, appealed for calm, saying that his government is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

(With PTI inputs)