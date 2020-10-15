Khalistani Flag Hoisting NIA conducts searches at 6 locations in Punjab

On August 14, two miscreants hoisted a yellow coloured flag with Khalistan written on it on the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Moga. (File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday conducted searches at six locations in Ferozepur, Ludhiana and Moga in connection with the hoisting of the Khalistani flag by cadres of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) at Moga Deputy Commissioner Office on the eve of Independence Day.

The agency seized various electronic items such as pen drives, laptops, hard disc and other incriminating documents, as per an official statement.

“The searched premises belong to accused Akashdeep Singh, Jogwinder Singh, Inderjeet Singh, Jaspal Singh and Ram Tirath. The Cyber cafe belonging to accused Jaspal Singh was also searched,” the agency said.

In the case registered by Punjab Police, all the five were named as accused and arrested. US-based legal advisor of SFJm Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who was designated as terrorist by Ministry of Home Affairs under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) earlier this year, and another person named Rana, who is also said to be living abroad, were also named in the case. The probe was later handed over to NIA which re-registered an FIR on September 5.

“This crime was committed by the miscreants who were offered cash rewards at the behest of Pannu for this heinous act,” read the NIA release.

On August 14, two miscreants hoisted a yellow coloured flag with Khalistan written on it on the terrace of the four-storied building of the Deputy Commissioner Office Complex, Moga. They also cut the rope of the Indian flag hoisted near the main gate and dragged it along with the rope. The case The case was re-registered by the NIA under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Insults to National Honours Act, 1972 .

As per Moga police, while Jaspal and Inderjit allegedly hoisted the flag and desecrated the Tricolour, Akashdeep made their video, which they sent to the WhatsApp numbers given by the SFJ. Jagwinder Singh and Ram Tirath, as per Moga police police, gave shelter to Jaspal and Inderjit when they were absconding.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd