Khalistani activist says will sue UK police for raids

Shamsher Singh said those who were raided were going to pursue legal action against the UK police for “violating their police procedures” Shamsher Singh said those who were raided were going to pursue legal action against the UK police for “violating their police procedures”

Shamsher Singh, a Khalistani activist in the United Kingdom whose house was among the properties raided by West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) last week, has said all those who were raided were going to pursue legal action against the UK police for “violating their police procedures”.

He told The Indian Express that no charges were brought against him and others whose properties were raided and hence their names should not have come out in the media. He said until someone is charged, British authorities do not release the name as part of their standard operating procedure.

Shamsher Singh said the names came out in the Indian media due to “sharing of information” by British authorities with their Indian counterparts.

The raiding team took away electronic equipments, laptop and hard discs, which contained electronic documentary footage relating to “extrajudicial killings” in Punjab, from his place in West London, he said.

He said documentary footage contained information about the families in Punjab whose members had “suffered extra-judicial killings”. He said if UK authorities shared that “legally privileged information” with Indian authorities, it will put the life of those families in “risk” in India and would cause “further harassment” to them.

“There is feeling in the Sikh community that raids were to target Sikh activists. I firmly believe my house was raided because of my activism surrounding Khalistan,” he added.

Sources in Punjab Police say that residences of Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwal, a Khalistani supporter wanted by the Punjab Police and the NIA in several cases of targeted killings in Punjab, and of his brother Amritbir Singh in Coventry, UK, were among the properties raided by the WMCTU.

Properties of Shamsher and two others Jagdeep Singh Virk and Kuldeep Singh Lehal, who Punjab Police say were “associates” of Gursharanbir, were also raided by the WMCTU, sources said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App