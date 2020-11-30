Khalistan, Pak slogans raised at farm protest: BJP gen secy

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Dehradun on Sunday, following a two-day organisational visit after being appointed as the party’s Uttarakhand in-charge, Gautam said farm laws are for the entire country but were opposed only in Punjab.(Representational image)

Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP national general secretary and the party’s in-charge for Punjab and Uttarakhand, on Sunday said that pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan slogans are being raised during the farmers’ agitation and such elements will be arrested. The Rajya Sabha MP claimed that the government is ready to talk to the protesting farmers but they are being misguided by the Congress and other Opposition parties.

Addressing the media at the BJP office in Dehradun on Sunday, following a two-day organisational visit after being appointed as the party’s Uttarakhand in-charge, Gautam said farm laws are for the entire country but were opposed only in Punjab.

“Slogans of Khalistan zindabad, Pakistan zindabad are being raised there today. Slogans are being raised in favour of anti-national forces. You should think about who is behind these (protests),” Gautam said.

