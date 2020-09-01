Khalistan flag case: Duo received USD 267 only from SFJ; fourth arrest in case

Both Jaspal Singh and Inderjeet Singh, who were arrested by Delhi Police Sunday, are in five-day remand with Moga Police. (Representational)

The Moga Police Tuesday arrested a fourth man in connection with the hoisting of a Khalistan flag at the DC office on the even of the Independence day. Police said that Jagwinder Singh alias Jagga (28), resident of village Pakhowal of Ludhiana, allegedly provided shelter to the two accused, who were arrested by Delhi Police Sunday.

Meanwhile, police also recovered a receipt of USD 267 (approx Rs 20,000) that the two main accused — Inderjeet Singh and Jaspal Singh — allegedly received via Western Union from the US based banned pro-Khalistan outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ). The outfit’s legal advisor Gurpatwant Singh Pannu had lured youths saying they will get USD 2,500 (Rs 1.80 lakh) if they raise Khalistan flags atop government buildings ahead of Independence Day.

A senior official from Moga police said, “Jagga gave shelter to Jaspal and Inderjeet for several days after they hoisted the flag. Earlier also, he had instigated Inderjeet to watch pro-Khalistan videos and vote for Referendum 2020. Later, they fled to Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar and Pilibhit before being arrested on Sunday. Jagga is Inderjeet’s cousin.”

The officer added, “At Amritsar, Inderjeet and Jaspal received USD 267 via Western Union and that too after they made repeated requests to SFJ mediator Rana.”

Both Jaspal and Inderjeet, who were arrested by Delhi Police Sunday, are in five-day remand with Moga Police. Earlier Akashdeep (19) was arrested who allegedly shot the entire incident when Jaspal and Inderjeet climbed atop DC office Moga and raised a flag with Khalistan written on it on August 14 and later cut the strings of Indian national flag. They have been booked for sedition, waging war against the Indian government among other offences.

