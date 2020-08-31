Khalistan flag at govt office in Punjab: Two suspected members of KZF arrested in Delhi

“The two had allegedly raised a ‘Khalistan’ flag on the terrace of the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga on the eve of Independence Day and also desecrated an Indian flag on the premises,” a police officer said. (File)

A Delhi Police special cell has arrested two suspected members of banned terror outfit Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF) in connection with a sedition case registered in Moga district of Punjab.

Police on Sunday identified the duo as Inderjeet Singh Gill (31) and Jaspal Singh (27), both residents of Moga district.

“The two had allegedly raised a ‘Khalistan’ flag on the terrace of the deputy commissioner’s office in Moga on the eve of Independence Day and also desecrated an Indian flag on the premises,” a police officer said.

During questioning, it was revealed that Gill used to work as a driver. “On August 8, his maternal brother Jagga persuaded him to access banned Youtube channel ‘Sikhs For Justice’, and also told him to vote for Khalistan on a WhatsApp link and become a member… He further said that one Rana, from the US, and another person gave anti-India speeches on the channel and also asked Sikh youth to wave the Khalistan flag and tear the Indian flag on August 14, 15 and 16,” Yadav said.

Police said Rana had declared a reward of $2,500 for anyone who waved the Khalistan flag and for tearing the Indian flag and a reward of $1,25,000 for doing the same on the Red Fort and other historically-significant buildings.

“On August 14, Gill, Jaspal and one Akashdeep Singh, went to the DC office. Gill and Jaspal went to the terrace and hoisted the flag. Then, they lowered the Indian flag and tore it into pieces. Akashdeep, was making a video,” police said.

