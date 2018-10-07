Khajanchi: Now, the other side of the coin

Khajanchi in the hut he shares with a family of five. Khajanchi in the hut he shares with a family of five.

Born on December 2, 2016, in a queue outside a bank, in the days following demonetisation, he was given the name ‘Khajanchi’, meaning cashier, and made the face of its anti-notebandi campaign by the Samajwadi Party.

Dressed in a full-sleeve green shirt, black trousers and shiny white sneakers, for SP workers who have again come visiting today, the boy who will soon be two doesn’t just bear the burden of being the party’s mascot. Now, two villages in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district are at war over Khajanchi, counting on his glory to shine a light on their problems.

It’s hard to spot this though in the thatched-roof hut with no walls, water or electricity in Anandpur village, in the underdeveloped Jhinjhak block, where Khajanchi lives, sharing a 10X6 feet space with his mother, four siblings, two wooden cots, a brick cooking stove, heaps of dry twigs to be used as fuel, and two broken cooking utensils. The only hint of ‘fame’ is a frayed yellow teddy bear, lying incongruously over a twig heap, gifted to Khajanchi on his first birthday.

The SP had announced recently that Khajanchi would be present at party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cycle yatra. Spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary says while that got cancelled for some reason, Khajanchi would be present at one of Akhilesh’s yatras soon. Having invoked Khajanchi repeatedly during the 2017 Assembly elections, the party is also set to make the toddler the face of its 2019 poll campaign.

This is what has brought the SP workers to Khajanchi’s doorstep. The SP is worried that the two-year-old is living in these conditions, with mother Sarvesha Nath having left behind a house under the Lohia Awas, a path with “interlocking cement tiles leading up to it” and solar lights, that had been provided by the former SP government in the state, in her in-laws’ village of Sardarpurva.

But the 36-year-old insists she won’t return. “Hum wahan nahin jaab. Woh sab maarat hai paise khatir. Hamare bachchan ko bhi maarat hai (I won’t go there. They beat me up for the money. They beat up my children too),” Sarvesha tells the SP men, complaining about her mother-in-law.

The villagers gathered around support her. “Saheb, they beat her up a lot. Whatever you want to give her, give her here itself,” says former Anandpur gram pradhan Neeru Pradhan.

Pushpendra, a fellow villager, is more direct. “They thrash her and also want development to come to their village. Sarvesha has been living here for months, what is the harm if development comes here instead?”

Back in Sardarpurva, hardly 6 km away, Sarvesha’s mother-in-law Shashi Devi starts off with a disclaimer. Before one can mention Khajanchi, she asserts, “Take my statement too.” Denying Sarvesha’s claims of being beaten up, Shashi Devi says her daughter-in-law had been “misled” by the people of Anandpur. “They have become greedy seeing all her money and the chances of development my grandson brings.”

Among the aid that came Khajanchi’s way was Rs 2 lakh given by the SP government.

Sarvesha says little of the money remains. A snake charmer by profession, Khajanchi’s father Jasmer Nath had died of tuberculosis six months before he was born. Sarvesha was standing in a bank’s queue to withdraw

Rs 20,000 due to her under the Lohia Awas Scheme when she had developed labour pains and delivered Khajanchi, with the help of the women present. Of Sarvesha’s three other sons and one daughter, eldest son Shiva is also suffering from TB now.

Of the Rs 2 lakh, Sarvesha says, “I spent Rs 75,000 to pay dues that had piled up due to my husband and son’s treatment. The rest I have kept in the bank, as that is all I have. My boys can use it to build a better life.”

But that day feels a long way away for now. It’s been a couple of hours since Shiva returned from school. Sarvesha, who has been ailing, hasn’t made any food, and Shiva heads out to nearby bushes along with two other siblings to pick a wild fruit that tastes like “kheera (cucumber)” to eat. Later, Sarvesha, who makes a little amount of money taking buffaloes owned by other villages out for grazing, hopes to cook potatoes given by some villagers.

Shiva studies in Class 1 of the village’s Government Primary School. None of her other children goes to school, and Sarvesha claims they don’t want to.

As she picks up a broken bucket to fetch water from a handpump 500 metres away, dismayed SP workers give one more shot. “What about the things we got you in Sardarpurva?” they ask Sarvesha. As she responds with a blank stare, the workers get into an SUV and drive away, saying, “We will convey this to the party president (Akhilesh). He might meet you soon.”

Shanti Devi says that unlike Sarvesha, she is ready for a compromise. “Anandpur can keep Sarvesha, the other grandchildren can come back if they want, but they must return Khajanchi… Khajanchi tau mera hai. He belongs to us, to this village. See what all he has given us,” she says, turning to point at the solar streetlight and cement tiles.

