Khaira removed from post of LoP; Harpal Singh Cheema to lead AAP in Punjab Assembly

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday removed Sukhpal Singh Khaira as Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly and announced Dirba MLA Harpal Singh Cheema would take his place.

No specific reason for replacing Khaira was given by the party.

“AAP has decided to change its leader of opposition in Punjab. Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA Dirba constituency shall be the leader of opposition in Punjab Assembly,” senior AAP leader and in-charge of the party’s Punjab affairs Manish Sisodia tweeted.

AAP’s Punjab unit co-president Balbir Singh welcomed the move saying it was a decision of party MLAs.

“Whatever decision was taken by the MLAs of Aam Aadmi party, I welcome it. This is called internal democracy,” said Balbir Singh.

Khaira’s removal from the post of Leader of Opposition came after he had accused Balbir Singh of making false allegations.

Few days back, Khaira, who is the MLA from Bholath, in a message on Facebook had said that he had come to know from an AAP worker that Balbir Singh had accused him of taking money from party workers.

“Balbir Singh told 12-15 party workers from Shutrana segment who had come to meet him that Khaira was accepting money from workers. He gave a reference of my recent Patiala tour that I was given money in envelopes. One of the workers even confronted Balbir Singh on his face that he was making false allegations against Khaira” the Bholath MLA had said.

I can tolerate everything but false allegations intended at character assassination or maligning image are absolutely intolerable, he had said.

