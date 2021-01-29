Khaira demands judicial probe into youth’s death during tractor parade

Bholath MLA and former Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira has demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Navreet Singh in the farmers’ protest in New Delhi on January 26.

Addressing a press conference here Friday, Khaira said eyewitness accounts and the postmortem report of Navreet Singh clearly indicate an “entry point and exit of the injury with brain matter pouring out”.

He said his first cousin, Nakashdeep, who was present on the scene has alleged that the police fired upon his tractor and the bullet hit his chin and exited near his ear, due to which he lost control and his tractor overturned.

Khaira said the police have very mischievously called it death by accident, whereas it is a clear cut case of murder by the police. “Even if it was an accident why didn’t the police offer him first aid? Why wasn’t he taken to hospital as police was present in large numbers? Why wasn’t his postmortem conducted in Delhi,” he asked.

Khaira said there was another incident of police firing shots within the premises of Red Fort and injuring a youth in the upper leg, about which a video is already viral on social media.

Khaira said this confirms that the Delhi Police had orders to shoot the agitating farmers and now only an impartial and fair judicial inquiry can bring out the truth.

He urged farmer leaders to own up the death of Navreet Singh and seek justice from the government.

“If those 150 farmers who died during the morcha were martyrs, why are farm leaders quiet about the killing of Navreet,” he said.

Khaira said the Bhog of Navreet Singh on February 4 should be held at Ghazipur border, where he laid down his life.

Khaira also condemned the slapping of cases against farm leaders and youth. He said the Modi government was misusing the Delhi Police to intimidate farmers by filing FIRs against them.

Khaira said the youth had done no disrespect to the tricolour at the Red Fort. Khaira said that the FIR clearly smacks of political terrorism and vendetta by the BJP government against agitating farmers.