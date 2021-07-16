MSME minister launches new khadi products — baby wear, ‘use and throw’ slippers

At the launch, at Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place, New Delhi (Twitter/@MeNarayanRane)

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane on Thursday launched a range of khadi products at Khadi India’s flagship showroom in New Delhi, including baby wear and handmade paper slippers.

The products included sleeveless vests (jhablas), frocks, bloomers and nappies for newborns and children up to two years. The material is 100 per cent hand-spun and handwoven cotton fabric that is soft and sensitive to the skin of children, and prevents them from getting rashes or skin irritation.

The minister also launched handmade paper “use and throw” slippers, which have been developed for the first time in India. These are 100 per cent eco-friendly and cost-effective. The handmade paper used in making these slippers is completely wood-free and made of natural fibres like cotton and silk rags and agro-waste. These slippers are weightless and best suited for travel and indoor usage, like at home, hotel rooms, hospitals, places of worship and laboratories, etc.

According to the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), the Khadi cotton baby wear is priced uniformly at Rs 599 per piece, while the slippers cost Rs 50 per pair.

Rane, who took charge of the ministry this week, emphasised on production of eco-friendly and sustainable products.

“Khadi products have huge potential, and aggressive marketing can help create awareness among people. It should be affordable keeping in mind all segments of people,” Rane said, adding, “KVIC should explore all possible measures to generate more employment opportunities for youths.”

KVIC Chairman V K Saxena said, “Developing new innovative products to support rural and traditional industries and livelihood of Khadi artisans has been the constant endeavour of KVIC.”