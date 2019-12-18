Keylong records coldest Dec day in 12 yrs: -16°C

The previous lowest temperature recorded there in December was -13.2°C on December 25, 2009. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi) The previous lowest temperature recorded there in December was -13.2°C on December 25, 2009. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

At minus 16 degree Celsius on Tuesday, Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district recorded the lowest temperature in the month of December in 12 years. The previous lowest temperature recorded there in December was -13.2°C on December 25, 2009. There are no official records with the Indian Meteorological Department from Keylong before 2007.

Several other stations, including Kalpa, Manali, Bhuntar and Kufri, recorded sub-zero temperatures as Himachal Pradesh reeled under cold wave conditions.

Minimum and maximum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal across the state, according to the meteorological centre at Shimla. Monday’s highest temperature of 23.6°C was recorded at Berthin in Bilaspur district.

Weather officials have also predicted a fresh western disturbance, which is likely to affect hills of the Western Himalayan region from Wednesday night onwards. As a result, snow and rainfall are expected at isolated places in the middle and upper hills from December 19 to 21. In the lower hills, rainfall is expected at isolated places on December 20.

Meanwhile, 135 roads including two national highways continue to remain blocked in Himachal Pradesh following the previous spell of heavy snowfall. According to officials of the Public Works Department, 106 of the blocked roads are expected to be cleared within the next two days. Most of the blocked roads are in upper regions of Shimla, Chamba, Mandi and Kullu, said the officials.

Officials have estimated the total damage to the roads so far to be worth around Rs 44.5 crore. According to PWD, 151 machines, including 128 JCBs, have been deployed to clear all the roads.

