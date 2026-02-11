‘Bijli, sadak, paani’: Key takeaways from Rajasthan’s Rs 6 lakh crore budget

Continuing her government’s focus on the essentials of ‘bijli, sadak, paani’, Rajasthan Deputy CM and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday tabled the state budget for 2026-27 with a sharp focus on a developed Rajasthan by 2047.

In the post-budget press conference, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that, “We have tabled this budget as an action plan with the aim of implementing our Vision 2047 document which envisions a developed Rajasthan.”

He said that the state’s budget size is Rs 6,10,956 crore, over 41% more as compared to the year 2023-24, the last year under Congress rule in the state. Importantly, he said that the government has proposed a capital expenditure of Rs 53,978 crore for infrastructure development, which is more than twice than the provision under the Congress rule for 2023-24.

He said that the state’s GSDP is projected to grow by 41.39 per cent – compared to the last year of the previous government – reaching Rs 21,52,100 crore. Additionally, the per capita income is also projected to increase to Rs 2,02,349 by the end of 2025-26, which would be an increase of 21.15 % as compared to 2023-24 under Congress rule, he said, adding that it would be the first time that it would cross the Rs 2 lakh mark.

He added that of the 1,277 announcements in the 2024-25 budget, 1,188 announcements – or 93%- have been implemented on ground. And, of the 1,441 announcements in last year’s budget, 1,246 – or 86 per cent – have been implemented so far.

The Finance Minister listed the ten pillars of her budget: infrastructure expansion; improved civic amenities; industrial development and investment promotion; human resource development; strengthening social security; tourism, art and cultural heritage; good governance and digital transformation; agriculture development and farmers’ welfare; green growth and environmental sustainability; and USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047.

Roads

“To realise the vision of developed Rajasthan @2047, strengthening of road network for smooth and hassle-free transport and traffic, elimination of level crossings, construction of bypasses, improvement of black spots for road safety, expansion of Intelligent Transport System and construction and development of access roads for industrial development are our priorities,” Kumari said.

Water

For drinking water, she announced an expenditure of over Rs 5,000 crores towards developing infrastructure for drinking water, specifically targeting 6,245 villages in peri-urban areas, bringing them under the Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban).

And, under the second phase of Chief Minister Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), she said works will be undertaken to improve the water supply in 83 cities by spending Rs 2,530 crore. Additionally, 3 lakh drinking water connections will be issued next year under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme.

Energy

Kumari proposed establishment of six 220-kilovolt Grid Sub Stations (kv GSS), 13 132-kv GSS and a 110 33-kv GSS. She also proposed the development of Solar Parks in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, as part of a joint venture, with a capacity of 4,830 MW. For this, the government plans to spend Rs 2,900 crore.

Civic amenities

Under civic amenities, she said that various works will be undertaken on roads at all divisional headquarters with Rs 2,325 crore, of which Rs 1,000 crore will be for Jaipur alone. Next, various beautification, restoration, and upgradation works will be carried out in various areas of the state at a cost of approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

Industrial Development and Investment Promotion

The FM pointed out that, on an average, her government has allotted land to 8 industries every single day in the last one year, while also spending “the highest amount in the last fifty years for the upgradation and development of industrial infrastructure.

She has proposed land aggregation for industrial areas and infrastructure development; Plug and Play facility for small and micro enterprises at division level with Rs 350 crores; development of 3,600 hectare land in Jodhpur – Pali – Marwar industrial area as part of Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC); establishment of Inland Container Depot (ICD), multi-modal logistic hub for developing logistic hubs; 14 new chapters of Rajasthan Foundation; and Rs 15 crore for micro and small units as part of Rajasthan’s One District One Product Policy.

Human Resource Development

The FM announced the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana with an interest subsidy on loan, up to Rs 10 lakh, for one lakh youth, with a proposed outlay of Rs 1,000 crore. In the coming year, the government aims to benefit 30,000 youth with this scheme.

She has also proposed the establishment of Rajasthan State Testing Agency (RSTA) in the state, along the lines of the National Testing Agency (NTA). The FM also announced VIBRANT (Value-driven Innovation and Business Research for Aspiration and Nurturing Talent) programme for development of startups; Rani Laxmi Bai Centres in an additional 150 colleges – with 25,000 girl beneficiaries – with the aim of teaching self-defence and instilling self-respect in girls.

She also announced the DREAM (Digital Readiness and Empowerment through Assisted Mentoring) programme, aimed at skilling, career guidance and digital mentoring for college students, with the aim of 50,000 student beneficiaries.

To combat drug menace, she announced a programme for Statewide Anti-drugs Vigilance, Enforcement, Rehabilitation and Awareness (Raj – SAVERA).

Health

The FM said that by 2047, the government hopes to have universal coverage of health services, life expectancy of over 77 years, reduction of Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) to 15 per lakh and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) to less than 10 per thousand live births and creation of a strong Emergency Response System.

She proposed RAJ-SURAKSHA (Rajasthan System for Urgent Response, Accident Stabilization and Hospital Access) scheme for treatment under emergency conditions and the Raj-MAMTA (Rajasthan Mental Awareness, Mentoring and Treatment for All) Programme for mental health, which includes setting up of a Centre of Excellence in Mental Health in Jaipur, and Mental Health Care Cell at all district headquarters.

Social Security

DM Diya Kumri announced a rural women BPO at district level with Rs 100 crore; an increase in loan limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh under lakhpati didi rinn yojana; ‘Raj Sakhi Stores’ at division level; Centre for Entrepreneurship and Capacity Building in phased manner in all districts; increase in the limit of loan from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore for woman applicant/Self Help Group under the Mukhyamantri Nari Shakti Udyam Protsahan Yojana.

Tourism, Art and Cultural Heritage

The FM has proposed an Ultra luxury Special Tourism Zone (STZ) in Khuri-Jaisalmer; Advanced Braj Convention Centre in Bharatpur with Rs 100 crores; Shekhawati Haveli Conservation Scheme for over 660 haveli of Jhunjhunu, Churu and Sikar region at a cost of Rs 200 crore in the next two years; the ‘Thar Cultural Circuit’ which includes Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Jalore; and a War Museum in Jhunjhunu.

Farmers’ Welfare

The FM proposed various works related to irrigation facilities in the state with more than Rs 11,300 crore; 50,000 solar pumps for farmers at Rs 1,500 crore; subsidy of Rs 160 crore for various agricultural equipment, aimed at benefiting 50,000 farmers; free distribution of Napier grass to 5,000 farmers.

Other announcements include exposure visit to 3,300 farmers under Knowledge Enhancement Programme; Vertical Support System based agriculture-subsidy to 5,000 farmers; and subsidy for 500 Solar Crop Dryers.

Under the interest-free short-term crop loan distribution scheme, the FM announced loans worth Rs 25,000 crores for over 35 lakh farmers. For this, Rs 800 crore rupees will be spent as interest subsidy, she said.

Environmental Sustainability

The FM announced a plantation of 10 crore plants as part of ‘Hariyalo Rajasthan’; Namo-nursery at all district headquarters; Namo van at each panchayat samiti in phased manner; ‘Oxyzones’ in 16 districts including Ajmer, Beawar, Hanumagarh, Bikaner, Dausa, Jaipur, with Rs 32 crores; Kumbha Biological Park at Chittorgarh, with Rs 31 crores; and PRITHWI Project for Resilient and Integrated Terrestrial Habitats and Wildlife Valorisation, which aims to prevent man animal conflict, among other things, with Rs 1,500 crores.