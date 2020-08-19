scorecardresearch
Key Navy meet today, Rajnath Singh to address commanders

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the annual meet of Navy commanders on the opening day of the conference, which will also discuss the security of the larger Indo-Pacific region.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 12:55:15 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File)

The Navy leadership will meet for three days starting Wednesday in the backdrop of the standoff with China in eastern Ladakh and the Covid-19 pandemic. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the annual meet of Navy commanders on the opening day of the conference, which will also discuss the security of the larger Indo-Pacific region.

At the Naval Commanders’ Conference of 2020, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh along with commanders-in-chief “will review major operational, material, logistics, human resources, training and administrative activities and deliberate upon the course to be steered in the future”, the Navy said in a statement.

“The conference assumes greater significance in the backdrop of recent events on our northern borders, coupled with the unprecedented challenges posed by COVID-19 and would provide the higher naval leadership a forum to discuss conduct of operations, sustenance and maintenance of assets, procurement issues…within the ambit of the new normal established by the pandemic,” the Navy said.

