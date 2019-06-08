Group of key ministers meets on ‘agenda for governance’

Ahead of the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha, a group of key ministers in the newly sworn in government met on Friday to discuss Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “agenda for governance” in his second term, sources said.

The committee met at the residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs. Home Minister Amit Shah was among the ministers who attended the meeting.

“The senior ministers discussed the PM’s agenda for governance as well as the government’s agenda in the upcoming Parliament session,” said a source.

The meeting was held a day after the government made late-evening changes in the cabinet sub-committees to include Singh in key committees of the Union Cabinet — Parliamentary Affairs, Political Affairs, Investment and Growth, and Employment & Skill Development.

A decision on the pro-tem Speaker, who will administer oath to new members, election of Speaker on June 19, and presentation of the Union Budget on July 5 are some of the important issues the committee is believed to have discussed.

The session will be held from June 17 till July 26.

The meeting was also attended by Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pralhad Joshi

Earlier in the day, Joshi, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, met Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking her party’s cooperation for smooth functioning of the Parliament session. Joshi’s visit to Sonia’s residence is part of the government’s exercise to reach out to the Opposition. The meeting lasted around 15 minutes, sources said.

Joshi also met Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and DMK’s Leader of House in the Lok Sabha T R Baalu.

Besides presentation of the budget, the government is planning to convert into law 10 ordinances, including the one to ban the practice of instant triple talaq.

The ordinances were issued in February-March this year by the previous government. But the Bills which sought to convert them into law could not be passed by Parliament.