Key challenge to mobilise green capital for developing economies: NK Singh

Speaking at a public panel discussion following the inaugural meeting, Singh said that while global clean energy investment had reached historic levels, capital remained unevenly distributed across regions.

The green transition board, announced at the Raisina Dialogue earlier this year, held its inaugural meeting at the London School of Economics (LSE) on Friday. The Board is tasked to make recommendations on climate finance, multilateral development bank (MDB) reforms and India’s transition towards 2,500 GW of clean energy by 2047 and net-zero emissions by 2070.

The Board, chaired by former Finance Commission chairman N K Singh, began its work during London Climate Action Week 2026, with members stressing that the global climate agenda has moved beyond setting targets to mobilising investment and ensuring implementation.

“The global climate debate has moved from targets to delivery. The central challenge now is to mobilise capital at speed and scale, especially for emerging and developing economies, where the next wave of energy demand, urbanisation and infrastructure creation will occur,” Singh said, according to an official statement issued after the meeting.