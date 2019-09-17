Key aide of Pulwama attack mastermind planned strikes across country: NIA

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operative Sajjad Ahmad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan, and other senior members of the outfit were planning terror attacks in different parts of India, including Delhi-NCR, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) claimed in its chargesheet filed on Monday in a case of conspiracy before a special NIA court in Delhi.

Sajjad is also suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack which left 40 CRPF personnel dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into their bus — part of a convoy going from Jammu to Srinagar — on February 14.

“Investigation has established that the accused persons are members of proscribed terrorist organisation JeM, who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks and also propagating the activities of JeM,” the NIA said in a statement.

The chargesheet was filed against four alleged JeM operatives under IPC Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India), and various sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Sections of Explosives Substances Act.

Mudassir was the mastermind behind this conspiracy but charges were abated against him after he was killed in an encounter with security forces in March this year, the agency said in its final report.

This case pertains to a criminal conspiracy by senior operatives of the JeM to carry out terror attacks in different areas, including Delhi-NCR, the agency stated.

The chargesheet names Sajjad Ahmad Khan, 27; Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, 29; Bilal Ahmad Mir, 23; and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, 25. All four are residents of Pulwama.

The NIA stated, “The slain terrorist Mudassir Ahmad Khan was the mastermind behind this conspiracy. He was one of the main conspirators in Pulwama terror attack and was killed in an encounter with security forces, in village Pinglish, Tral, on the night of March 9-10.”