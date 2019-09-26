Key accused in Bulandshahr riot case gets bail

The main accused in the Bulandshahr riot case, Yogesh Raj, was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.

“An official copy by the Allahabad High Court will be sent for verification. The process can take up to three-four days after which the jail authorities will release him. We had been pleading his innocence since the beginning, and we respect the decision of the honourable court,” said Yogesh Raj’s lawyer Bruno Bhushan.

Yogesh Raj was granted bail in the sedition case on Wednesday and had earlier been given bail in the rioting and

conspiracy case.

On December 3 last year, a riot broke out in Bulandshahr’s Siyana area following a protest over an alleged cow slaughter at a farm. In the melee, Siyana in-charge inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was shot dead allegedly by one of the protesters using his service revolver. Another accused, Sumit who was part of the mob, was killed as the policeman fired at him in self-defence.

A special investigation team had filed a chargesheet against 38 accused in connection with the riot. Thirty-three of them, including Yogesh Raj, were charged with rioting and violence, and the rest with the murder.

An exchange of a series phone calls between Yogesh Raj and other accused on December 3 morning had triggered the violence, according to the chargesheet. The police had said that Yogesh Raj was instrumental in mobilising people for the protest.

Shikhar Agarwal and six others, charged with rioting and violence, were granted bail on August 24. They were welcomed with garlands and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ outside the district jail.