Key accused in Hyderabad human trafficking case arrested by NIA from West Bengal

Earlier on April 21, 2019, the Hyderabad police had arrested three persons Md Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran Shaik, his wife Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik and Sojib from a brothel in Hyderabad. Earlier on April 21, 2019, the Hyderabad police had arrested three persons Md Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran Shaik, his wife Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik and Sojib from a brothel in Hyderabad.

In connection with a human trafficking case registered in Hyderabad, the National Investigation Agency arrested a key accused, Ruhul Amin Dhali (52) from Soladana, under Basirhat police station, in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, Friday. Dhali is one of the main accused and conspirator in the case, said NIA in an official release.

He was produced today before the CJM Court at Basirhat for obtaining transit remand. He will be further produced before NIA Special Court, Hyderabad.

NIA seized one Samsung galaxy (Double SIM) mobile handset with 2 SIM cards including one Bangladeshi SIM, 9 other SIM cards including 4 Bangladeshi SIM cards, two memory cards, Bangladesh currency (taka), one diary containing mobile numbers (contacts from Bangladeshi and Indian) and Identity cards from his possession.

NIA is investigating case RC-02/2019/NIA/HYD arising out of FIR No 102/2019 dated 21.04.2019 u/s 370 (A) (2) of IPC, Sections 3, 4 and 5 of Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act, 1986 registered at Chatrinaka PS, Hyderabad.

The case relates to exploitation and immoral trafficking of persons from West Bengal and Bangladesh to various cities in India including Hyderabad. The NIA said that the accused are involved in running of brothels in Hyderabad and other places. Investigation has revealed that accused Ruhul Amin Dhali has been regularly receiving money into his bank account from traffickers located at different places in India for facilitating illegal border crossing and trafficking of Bangladeshi persons.

Earlier on April 21, 2019, the Hyderabad police had arrested three persons Md Yousuf Khan alias Md Imran Shaik, his wife Bithi Begum alias Khadija Shaik and Sojib from a brothel in Hyderabad.

Initial investigation had revealed that they are habitual offenders in immoral trafficking. Further Investigation in the case is underway, said NIA in the release.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App