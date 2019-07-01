Keshni Anand Arora, Haryana’s new Chief Secy is third sister in family to hold post

When 1983-batch IAS officer Keshni Anand Arora took over as Haryana’s new Chief Secretary on Sunday, she became the third sister from a family to hold the top administrative post of the state.

Keshni took over the assignment after the retirement of Chief Secretary D S Dhesi on Sunday. Prior to this, she was Haryana’s Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue). She is due to retire on September 30, 2020. “Good governance and transparency in the system will be my top priority,” Keshni told The Indian Express. “I will focus on implementing flagship schemes of the central and state government apart from working for inclusive growth.”

Her eldest sister, Meenakshi Anand Chaudhary, a 1969-batch IAS officer, was the first woman Chief Secretary of Haryana. Later, her elder sister Urvashi Gulati, a 1975-batch IAS officer, held the post. Chaudhary retired as Chief Secretary in 2005 and Gulati retired in 2012.

Their father, Prof J C Anand, taught Political Science in Panjab University. “My mother, a housewife, always said it is studying that makes a difference. Both parents were a source of motivation for us,” she said. Each of the three sisters cleared the Civil Services entrance exam in their first attempt.

Keshni holds an MBA degree from University of Western Sydney. She was appointed the first woman Deputy Commissioner in Haryana when the government gave her the responsibility to lead the administration in Yamunanagar in 1990.

Subsequently, she served as Principal Secretary (Tourism), Deputy Director General, UIDAI, Regional Office, Chandigarh and the state’s Additional Chief Secretary (School Education) before taking over as Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue).