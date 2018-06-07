J-K: Two soldiers injured as security forces foil infiltration bid in Keran sector in Kupwara

Encounter in Keran: Two soldiers were wounded by militants near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational) Encounter in Keran: Two soldiers were wounded by militants near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. (Express Photo/Shuaib Masoodi/Representational)

Two soldiers were wounded in an encounter with militants when an Army patrol came under attack near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. Militants were likely trying to infiltrate the border when they were intercepted by security forces, who retaliated. The wounded soldiers have been evacuated from the spot. The operation is underway.

The incident comes a day after the Army foiled an infiltration bid in Macchil and killed three militants. Till May, 77 militants, all of them infiltrators, have been killed in border areas, according to a report by the J-K Police’s intelligence wing.

Militants attack army patrol ahead of the Line of control fence in Keran Sector. Two soldiers have suffered injuries. Operation ongoing. – Army |

On Wednesday, three militants were killed as army foiled an infiltration bid in Macchil. @IndianExpress — Naveed Iqbal (@NaveedIqbal) June 7, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Srinagar on a two-day visit to review the suspension of anti-militancy operations and visit a border district. He is also expected to take stock of the situation along the Indo-Pak border, where at least 20 people have been killed this year and several thousand evacuated due to cross-border firing.

The operation is ongoing. More details are awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd