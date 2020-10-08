Kerala’s daily Covid case count crosses 10,000 mark

While Maharashtra has been adding daily Covid cases in five digits, the average daily growth rate in that state has come down to 1 per cent compared to Kerala’s 3.8 per cent — the highest figure in the country. (File)

Kerala on Wednesday crossed the grim milestone of 10,000 Covid-19 cases in a day. The state reported 10,606 new cases even as a record number of 73,816 samples were processed in the last 24 hours. The state’s active cases rose to 92,161.

While Maharashtra has been adding daily Covid cases in five digits, the average daily growth rate in that state has come down to 1 per cent compared to Kerala’s 3.8 per cent — the highest figure in the country.

While all other states and UTs have been recording more recoveries than new active cases for several days in a row, Kerala’s burden of active cases is going up sharply in contrast to the national trend. While the number of confirmed cases across the country on Wednesday morning was 72,049, Kerala’s share stood at 10.92 per cent.

The test positivity rate has been hovering above 12 per cent, but Kerala has been reluctant to ramp up testing. The state tested 60,000-plus samples only on three days in the last two weeks. Daily testing was below 40,000 on two occasions in these two weeks.

Unlike many other states where the caseload is concentrated in a few districts or cities, Covid-19 cases are spread all over Kerala. Amid the surge in cases, Kerala has imposed prohibitory orders for a month since October 3.

The government on Wednesday decided to allow only 250 pilgrims per day in Sabarimala, which will be opened for a five-day festival on October 16. In all other places of worship in the state, only 20 persons would be allowed entry.

Kerala has recorded 2.53 lakh confirmed cases, of which only 21,000 have either international or inter-state travel history.

Two more cabinet members, K T Jaleel and M M Mani, tested positive on Wednesday. Five ministers in Kerala have been infected in total.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.