In first electoral test since May win, UDF loses 3 seats in Keralam local bodies bypolls

The UDF coalition had won the Kerala elections in May this year, following which, VD Satheesan became the Chief Minister of the state.

In the first electoral test after coming into power in Keralam, ruling Congress-led UDF on Tuesday suffered a setback in the by-elections held to 38 divisions in various local bodies.

Of the 38 divisions/wards, United Democratic Front (UDF) had been in power in 22. However, the ruling alliance lost three seats in the by-election.

Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had 15 seats in the 38 divisions that went to the by-election, increased its tally to 18.

NDA partner Twenty-twenty retained a seat.

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The by-elections were held on Monday, with voter turnout recorded at a tepid 58.81%, as against an almost 80% seen in the April Assembly elections.