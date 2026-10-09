Jan Shatabdi trains in Keralam set for upgrade with new LHB coaches, push-back seats

4 min readOct 9, 2026 11:52 AM IST
Jan Shatabdi trains in Keralam: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce new LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) non-AC Chair Car coaches with push-back seats on two popular Jan Shatabdi train services in Keralam. The move is expected to provide passengers a more comfortable travel experience.
Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior official from Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway (SR) has confirmed the development. The new coaches are being introduced on two important services: train number 12075/12076 Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram and train number 12081/12082 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur.
According to the official, these two Jan Shatabdi services are among the popular seating-accommodation trains in the state and provide an important rail link between northern and southern parts of Keralam, connecting major destinations through the coastal Alappuzha route and the inland Kottayam route.
New LHB coaches with push-back seats
The new Non-AC Chair Car coaches have been manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF) and have now reached Thiruvananthapuram Division.
“The coaches will be commissioned and inducted into regular service after completion of the prescribed works. The formal date of induction into regular service to be announced shortly,” the official said.
The introduction of these coaches is expected to make the journey more comfortable for passengers, particularly those travelling on the long-distance daytime Jan Shatabdi services.
Keralam’s Jan Shatabdi trains are set to receive new LHB coaches with push-back seating. (Image: Southern Railway)
Why push-back seats are being introduced
Both Jan Shatabdi services have already been upgraded from older ICF coaches to modern LHB coaches. The Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi was upgraded to LHB coaches in September 2024. Train number 12081 started operating with the LHB rake from September 29, 2024, while train number 12082 commenced from September 30.
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The Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi was subsequently upgraded to LHB coaches from May 28, 2026.
The initial LHB non-AC Chair Car coaches had a modified fixed-seat arrangement. The change was made to improve durability and reduce damage to the seating mechanism associated with push-back seats.
However, push-back seats have remained a preferred choice among passengers. In response to this preference, efforts were made to introduce LHB Non-AC Chair Car coaches with push-back seating.
New LHB coaches with push-back seating are set to be inducted into Keralam’s Jan Shatabdi services. (Image: Southern Railway)
Passengers to get modern coaches
The new coaches will combine the benefits of the modern LHB coach design with the push-back seating arrangement preferred by passengers.
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“The return of push-back seating in the upgraded LHB coaches is expected to be particularly welcomed by regular Jan Shatabdi passengers. The initiative combines the advantages of the modern LHB coach design with a seating arrangement that passengers have found comfortable and convenient over the years,” the railway official said.
The divisional railway has also advised passengers to use the push-back mechanism and other seating facilities carefully. “Proper use will help prevent avoidable damage and ensure that the improved facilities remain available and comfortable for passengers throughout the service life of the coaches,” the official said.
Two important Jan Shatabdi train services in Keralam
Train numbers 12075/12076 operate between Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode and run daily. On the other hand, train numbers 12081/12082 operate between Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram and run five days a week.
History of Jan Shatabdi services in Keralam
The first Jan Shatabdi service in Keralam was introduced on November 1, 2002, between Ernakulam Junction and Thiruvananthapuram Central via Alappuzha. The service was later extended to Kozhikode in 2009 and became the present 12075/12076 Thiruvananthapuram–Kozhikode Jan Shatabdi.
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The second Jan Shatabdi service was introduced on January 20, 2011, between Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram via the Kottayam route. It initially operated five days a week. The service was later extended from Kozhikode to Kannur on August 2, 2013.