Jan Shatabdi trains in Keralam set for upgrade with new LHB coaches, push-back seats

New LHB Non-AC Chair Car coaches with push-back seats set to be introduced on Keralam's Jan Shatabdi trains. (Image: Southern Railway)

Jan Shatabdi trains in Keralam: The Ministry of Railways is set to introduce new LHB (Linke-Hofmann-Busch) non-AC Chair Car coaches with push-back seats on two popular Jan Shatabdi train services in Keralam. The move is expected to provide passengers a more comfortable travel experience.

Speaking to Indianexpress.com, a senior official from Thiruvananthapuram Division of Southern Railway (SR) has confirmed the development. The new coaches are being introduced on two important services: train number 12075/12076 Thiruvananthapuram-Kozhikode-Thiruvananthapuram and train number 12081/12082 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur.

According to the official, these two Jan Shatabdi services are among the popular seating-accommodation trains in the state and provide an important rail link between northern and southern parts of Keralam, connecting major destinations through the coastal Alappuzha route and the inland Kottayam route.