Keralam to install Rs 10 sanitary napkin vending machines at public places

Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna will inaugurate the project in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Sanitary napkins will soon be available through vending machines at select public places in Keralam, with the Women and Child Development Department launching an initiative aimed at improving access to menstrual hygiene products for women and girls during travel.

The initiative, called WOMN — Women on the Move & Menstrual Need-s, will begin on Tuesday as part of the state government’s 100-day action programme, according to an official press release.

As part of the pilot project, sanitary napkin vending machines and incinerators will be installed at 14 KSRTC terminals and depots across the state, the release said.

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Each packet will contain three sanitary napkins and will cost Rs 10. Incinerators will be provided at the locations to facilitate the disposal of used sanitary napkins, it said.