Keralam Chief Minister Satheesan is guest at Express Adda today

Five months into his office as Chief Minister of Keralam, V D Satheesan has embarked upon a daunting task of positioning the state — known for its stellar record in social and human development indicators, and tourism potential — as a major global investment destination. He hopes to transform the coastal state into an economic hub, attracting investments across maritime trade, aviation, IT, healthcare and higher education.
Satheesan will be the guest at the Express Adda in New Delhi on Friday. He will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express, and Liz Mathew, Deputy Editor, The Indian Express.
Known for his sharp political instincts, Satheesan took over the state’s reins in May after having steered the Congress-led UDF alliance, which has been out of power for a decade, to an emphatic victory. Since then, he has established a distinct style of functioning, making the government more accessible to the public. One of his government’s more visible initiatives has been the anti-drugs campaign, Operation Toofan, an initiative that combined police raids, public awareness campaigns and de-addiction care.
An avid reader, with his interest ranging from economics and politics to fiction and poetry, Satheesan is also among the handful of chief ministers in the Opposition INDIA bloc. Along with his Opposition counterparts from the southern states, he is seen as a powerful voice on issues like fiscal federalism, safeguarding the south’s Parliamentary voice and balanced Centre-state relations.
Express Adda is a series of informal interactions organised by the Indian Express Group and features those at the centre of change.
Previous guests include External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Director Peak XV Rajan Anandan and Sarvam co-founder and CEO Pratyush Kumar, global investor and author Ruchir Sharma, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan.