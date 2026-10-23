Keralam Chief Minister Satheesan is guest at Express Adda today

Five months into his office as Chief Minister of Keralam, V D Satheesan has embarked upon a daunting task of positioning the state — known for its stellar record in social and human development indicators, and tourism potential — as a major global investment destination. He hopes to transform the coastal state into an economic hub, attracting investments across maritime trade, aviation, IT, healthcare and higher education.

Satheesan will be the guest at the Express Adda in New Delhi on Friday. He will be in conversation with Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor, The Indian Express, and Liz Mathew, Deputy Editor, The Indian Express.