Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

With this, Kerala has become the first in the country to bring a resolution seeking the removal of the CEC.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 12, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Gyanesh KumarKeralam Assembly has become the first in the country to bring a resolution seeking the removal of the CEC.
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The Congress government in Kerala passed a resolution seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a raging controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

With this, Kerala has become the first in the country to bring a resolution seeking the removal of the CEC.

The move comes after the state Assembly had passed a resolution last September, moved by the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime, against rolling out the SIR. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

The resolution demanded addressing of the alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and immediate restoration of the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded.

“The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections,” Satheesan said in a social media post.

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