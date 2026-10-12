Kerala Assembly passes resolution seeking removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Congress government in Kerala passed a resolution seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid a raging controversy over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

With this, Kerala has become the first in the country to bring a resolution seeking the removal of the CEC.

The move comes after the state Assembly had passed a resolution last September, moved by the then Left Democratic Front (LDF) regime, against rolling out the SIR. The resolution was moved by Chief Minister V D Satheesan.

Keralam makes history. For the first time, the Keralam Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner. The integrity of our electoral process is non-negotiable. Serious concerns over voter roll revisions, the disenfranchisement of eligible voters, and the impartiality of the Election Commission cannot be ignored. Through this historic resolution, Keralam has put forward three clear demands: 1. Restore voting rights: Address the irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and immediately restore the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded. 2. Remove the Chief Election Commissioner: Initiate proceedings to remove the Chief Election Commissioner, whose impartiality has come under serious question. 3. Reform the selection process: Reconstitute the Election Commissioners’ selection committee to include the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the Chief Justice of India, ensuring the independence and credibility of the institution. The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections. #VDSatheesan #Keralam — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) October 12, 2026

The resolution demanded addressing of the alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls and immediate restoration of the voting rights of all eligible voters who have been wrongfully excluded.

“The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections,” Satheesan said in a social media post.