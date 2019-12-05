Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi’s speech

Rahul Gandhi and young school student Fathima Safa at the inauguration of the Science block at Karuvarakundu school. (Source: Congress/Twitter) Rahul Gandhi and young school student Fathima Safa at the inauguration of the Science block at Karuvarakundu school. (Source: Congress/Twitter)

A class 11 student earned praise from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during his visit to Wayanad for flawlessly translating his English speech into Malayalam. Fathima Safa, a 16-year-old student at the Government Higher Secondary School in Karuvarkkundu at Wadoor, stepped forward when Gandhi sought help from the audience. He was addressing a group of students after inaugurating a new science block in the school on Thursday.

The Spirit of Kerala in action! pic.twitter.com/wt6KCdRfK4 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 5, 2019

During his previous visits to Kerala, Gandhi faced problems when his translators failed to articulate his speeches. Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, things did not go as planned at one such public rally in Kerala. Veteran Congress leader PJ Kurien, who was translating the speech, struggled to grasp what Gandhi was saying and kept asking him to repeat his lines. A video compilation of the ‘lost in the translation’ went viral on social media earlier this year. Read in Malayalam

Gandhi urges students to develop scientific temper with “an open mind”

In his address to the students, Gandhi students of Science must always have the yearning for knowledge.

He asserted, “The only way you can truly be scientific is by being open to other people’s ideas,” adding “hatred and anger is the biggest destroyer of scientific nature.”

“It is necessary to ensure a clutter-free mind which means you should listen to others carefully. You must respect others’ ideas, cultures, religions, languages,” Gandhi added.

Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency, will attend several functions in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

