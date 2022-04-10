scorecardresearch
Sunday, April 10, 2022
Yechury gets third consecutive term as CPI(M) general secretary, Ram Chandra Dome first Dalit face in politburo

Kerala’s LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan and All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale are the other two new members in the politburo constituted on the final day of the 23rd party congress

Written by Shaju Philip | Kannur |
Updated: April 10, 2022 4:17:09 pm
CPI(M) leaders S Ramachandran Pillai and Sitaram Yechury during the flag hoisting ceremony of the 23rd party congress, at EK Nayanar Academy in Kannur (PTI, file)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) re-elected Sitaram Yechury as party general secretary for a third consecutive term on the final day of the 23rd party congress in Kerala’s Kannur Sunday. Senior West Bengal leader Ram Chandra Dome has been elected to the politburo, becoming the first Dalit face in the CPI(M)’s highest body.

As the party fixed 75 as the age limit for members of the central committee and politburo, leaders who are above that age limit and a few others who are close to it were dropped from both bodies, bringing new faces into party leadership. In another decision, the party has cut down the size of the central committee from 95 to 85.

In the newly constituted 17-member politburo, other inductions apart from Dalit face Dome are Kerala’s Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener A Vijayaraghavan and All India Kisan Sabha president Ashok Dhawale. Those dropped from the PB on the age factor are S Ramachandran Pillai, Hannan Mollah and Biman Basu.

In the 85-member central committee, 17 are few faces. The female representation in the central committee has gone up to 15 with the inclusion of three new faces.

From Kerala, Finance Minister K N Balagopal, Industries Minister P Rajeev, former Lok Sabha members P Sathidevi and C S Sujatha were elected to the central committee.

The party congress on Sunday also adopted the organisational report, which called for steps to arrest the fall in the party membership, except in Kerala, in the four years after the last party congress in 2018.

