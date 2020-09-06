Woman, who tested Covid positive, raped by ambulance driver on way to hospital in Kerala

The SP said Noufal took the ambulance to a deserted ground on the way to the hospital and raped the woman.(File/Representational)

A woman who tested positive for Covid-19 was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver while being taken to hospital on Saturday night in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district, police said.

Pathanamthitta district police superintendent K G Simon said the ambulance driver, Noufal, was taken into custody and his arrest was recorded. The driver, who hailed from Alappuzha district, was part of the the state health department’s “108 ambulance service” . The police said he is also an accused in an attempt to murder case registered in 2019.

Explained| Flattened curve to new spurt, how the Kerala Covid-19 story has changed

The SP said Noufal took the ambulance to a deserted ground on the way to the hospital and raped the woman. On reaching the hospital, the woman narrated the incident to the hospital staff who informed the police.

Police have recorded the statement of the victim. She was given special counselling at the covid hosptial where she is being treated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.