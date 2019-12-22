Will move court to get clarification on arrest warrant: Shashi Tharoor

An arrest warrant was issued against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for not appearing before a local court in Kerala. (File photo) An arrest warrant was issued against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for not appearing before a local court in Kerala. (File photo)

An arrest warrant reportedly was issued against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor by a Kerala court after he failed to appear before it in a hearing related to a case filed against him by a BJP MahilaMorcha lawyer. The Congress leader, however, argued that the summons he received had no specific date mentioned for appearance.

“Many have asked about media reports relating to a case filed by a BJP MahilaMorcha lawyer, about a line in my 30 year old #GreatIndianNovel. I have the highest respect for the judiciary and no contempt of court was intended. As may be seen (attached). I received a summons w/no date specified,” tweeted Tharoor.

The Congress MP added that he will approach the court on Monday for clarification about the arrest warrant. “Accordingly, the lawyer inquired with the court and was told this was an inadvertent clerical error and a fresh summons would be issued. We are still awaiting summons but saw news of the arrest warrant instead. We will approach the hon’ble court Monday to clarify,” Tharoor further wrote.

The case against Tharoor relates to a book he had authored 30 years ago, titled ‘The Great Indian Novel’. The complainant alleged that a section of the book is defamatory to ‘Nair’ women.

Saturday was the first day of hearing in the case.

The arrest warrant was issued against the Thiruvananthapuram MP on December 21, after he failed to appear before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in a defamation case, the complainant, advocate Sandhya, told PTI.

“He had made a defamatory statement against Nair women in his book ‘The Great Indian Novel’. I filed a case in April under Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code. The court had issued summons to him to appear before it on December 21. He failed to do so,” Sandhya was quoted as saying by PTI.

The book is a satirical novel, first published in 1989 by Tharoor and was set in context of the Indian Independence movement, recast from the mythological epic, Mahabaratha.

